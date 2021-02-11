NESN Logo Sign In

The Joel Payamps era in Boston lasted three months and didn’t feature him throwing a single pitch.

At the beginning of the offseason, the Red Sox added the 26-year-old reliever off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the Red Sox ended up designated Payamps for assignment on Feb. 3, and he was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The news was posted on both teams’ respective transactions wires, so it’s a done deal.

Payamps became expendable as the Red Sox continued to add to their bullpen. Thus far this offseason, they’ve acquired Adam Ottavino, as well as some swing guys in Matt Andriese and Garrett Richards, though both presumably will vie for roles in the rotation.

Payamps also was going to be something of a wild card, as he’s only made four big league appearances in his career. In seven innings across two seasons (both in Arizona), he’s allowed six hits, four runs (three earned), six walks and five strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images