Jordan Henderson ‘Gutted’ By Injury, Pledges Full Support To Liverpool During Rehab

NESN Logo Sign In

The injury Jordan Henderson suffered won’t stop him from leading Liverpool.

The Reds captain on Friday pledged to support the team fully during his impending absence. Henderson underwent surgery this week on his injured groin, and Liverpool initially ruled him out until after the March international break. However, Henderson won’t distance himself during his time off from Liverpool’s efforts to reverse its Premier League losing skid.

“Obviously gutted to have picked up an injury but will do everything I can to support the team while working on my rehab,” he wrote on his social media channels.

Obviously gutted to have picked up an injury but will do everything I can to support the team while working on my rehab. https://t.co/UG3V89tsV1 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) February 26, 2021

Henderson has been a key player in midfield, and recently defense, for the Reds. He certainly won’t feature in upcoming games against Sheffield United, Chelsea, Fulham, RB Leipzig and Wolves. Henderson also might miss games in April, depending on how his injury rehabilitation progresses.

Liverpool currently is sixth in the Premier League standings with 40 points after 25 games. Trailing first-place Manchester City by 19 points with 13 games remaining, Liverpool has little chance of retaining its Premier League title. The Reds now are targeting a top-four finish, and having the services of Henderson sooner, rather than later, will improve their chances of accomplishing that goal.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/426567-jordan-henderson-injury-update" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>