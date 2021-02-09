Julian Edelman Responds To Rob Gronkowski’s Accusation Over Dented Lombardi Trophy

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is tired of being held solely responsible for denting the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Lombardi Trophy.

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champ as of Sunday, believes wide receiver Julian Edelman’s culpability has been lost to history.

In case you don’t remember, Gronkowski dented the trophy while the Patriots were being honored at a Boston Red Sox game in April 2019. In the batting cages, Gronkowski bunted a baseball with the trophy and left a lasting impression.

But who delivered the pitch? Edelman.

Gronk made a pretty good point Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Live” that there would be no bunt nor dented trophy without the pitch.

Then again, Gronkowski didn’t need to swing away at Edelman’s strike.

Gronkowski is right, however, that Edelman should have known the tight end wasn’t going to take the pitch. That’s simply not in Gronkowski’s DNA.

This situation kind of seems like a big brother picking a play fight with his little brother and then blaming the little brother for taking it too far and breaking the lamp. Gronkowski and Edelman should share the blame, but the tight end’s fingerprints were all over the Lombardi.

Perhaps that’s why the Buccaneers haven’t yet let Gronkowski touch the Lombardi Trophy they won Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

