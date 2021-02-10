NESN Logo Sign In

Is he or isn’t he?

That became the question Wednesday after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Karl-Anthony Towns would return to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Towns was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January and has missed 13 games. But Charania tweeted Towns had recovered from the virus and was expected to make his way back to game action.

The Timberwolves star then quote-tweeted the report, noting this was something he was unaware of.

“This is news to me! Last time I checked, I was gonna go through shootaround and see how I feel. Underlying conditions and Covid don’t mix well.”

Tip-off between the Timberwolves and Clippers is set for 8 p.m. ET, so we won’t know if Towns indeed will make his return just before then.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images