Kemba Walker To Play For Celtics Vs. Mavericks After Extended Minutes

It looks like we’re seeing progress for Kemba Walker.

After missing the beginning of the season for the Boston Celtics, the starting point guard has faced a minutes restriction since his return and hasn’t played in the second game of any back-to-backs.

The precautionary measures, imposed on Walker by the team’s medical staff, are so the knee injury that’s ailed him in recent seasons doesn’t flare up again in the playoffs.

But the Celtics are ready to let Walker have at it two games in a row, even after he finally saw some extended time on the court.

As revealed by coach Brad Stevens in his pregame media availability Tuesday ahead of Boston’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, Walker is feeling good after taking on the extra minutes and is good to go.

The Celtics last played Sunday, but it’s promising to see Walker respond well to having played a season-high 36 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

This means Walker likely is to sit out Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks as the Celtics continue their plan of having him rest on the second night of back-to-backs.

