Most fans tuning into coverage of Super Bowl LV probably did so via the television broadcast.

But those fortunate enough to be listening to the game on the radio got quite the treat.

A fan ran onto the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., during the game Sunday, and Kevin Harlan’s play-by-play of the ordeal didn’t disappoint.

Listen to Harlan’s Super Bowl LV streaker call for yourself:

AUDIO: A fan ran onto the field at #SuperBowl @Kevinharlan & @kurt13warner had the call.



It was great. pic.twitter.com/sKAQqrIpfb — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) February 8, 2021

That was a wild ride.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win the game, 31-9. The victory assured Brady of a record seventh Super Bowl ring and further cemented his legendary status as the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time.

And, as he revealed shortly following the game, he’s not done yet.

