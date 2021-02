NESN Logo Sign In

Most fans tuning into coverage of Super Bowl LV probably did so via the television broadcast.

But those fortunate enough to be listening to the game on the radio got quite the treat.

A fan ran onto the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. during the game Sunday, and Kevin Harlan’s play-by-play of the ordeal didn’t dissappoint.

Listen for yourselves:

AUDIO: A fan ran onto the field at #SuperBowl @Kevinharlan & @kurt13warner had the call.



It was great. pic.twitter.com/sKAQqrIpfb — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) February 8, 2021

That was a wild ride.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images