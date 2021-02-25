KHL Never Received Complaint About Alleged Artemi Panarin Incident

This whole Artemi Panarin story keeps getting more and more interesting.

In case you forgot, Panarin took an indefinite leave of absence from the New York Rangers after he was accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman during his time in the KHL in December 2011.

But now, the KHL is getting involved.

The league told ESPN on Wednesday that it has “not been aware of or received a complaint in relation to any incident involving Artemi Panarin” as alleged.

Interestingly enough, Panarin’s accuser is one of his former KHL coaches, Andrei Nazarov.

Panarin and Nazarov see politics in Russia very differently, which some experts suggest could have played into the allegations.

The Rangers have offered Panarin their full support.

