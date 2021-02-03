Kiké Hernandez Excited To See Potential Red Sox Have In 2021 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox still have a lot of questions surrounding the team heading into the 2021 Major League Baseball season, something Kiké Hernandez is excited about.

The infielder/outfielder officially signed his two-year contract with Boston on Tuesday after spending the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox finished last in the American League East in 2020, and had a lot of struggles when it came to pitching. While there still are question marks surrounding the starters and relievers, they did bring in some help with the additions of Garrett Richards and Adam Ottavino.

But if you’re someone who’s already counting the Red Sox out, you’re also providing Hernandez with a little bit of added motivation.

“You look at this team on paper and when this team is healthy, it’s a really, really solid team,” he told reporters Tuesday. “I love the fact people are counting the Red Sox out. I think this team has a lot of potential.”

The Red Sox are set to open their season April 1 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images