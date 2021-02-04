Kiké Hernandez Explains ‘Goal’ For Fitting Into Red Sox’s 2021 Plans

A huge chunk of Kiké Hernandez’s value lies in his versatility, as he’s capable of playing all over the place, both in the infield and the outfield.

The Red Sox have a glaring hole at second base, however, and thus Hernandez’s main focus ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball season is on locking down the keystone for Boston.

“The goal for me is to come in and be the everyday second baseman,” Hernandez told reporters Tuesday during a video conference. “But I also understand how valuable it is for me to be able to move around and play, I guess you can say, above-average defense at multiple positions.

“They said I was going to get a lot of playing time at second. I was going to get some reps in center. Probably a little bit of corner outfielder maybe. I’m probably going to give Xander (Bogaerts) some days at short. And then who knows? Maybe a little bit of third or first if needed. But the plan is to come in and try to establish myself at second base.”

Hernandez, who recently signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox reportedly worth $14 million, spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning a reputation as a spark plug who plays with an abundance of energy and an occasional flair for the dramatic.

The Red Sox likely will shift him around a bit, accentuating his strengths as an excellent utility man, but it’s fair to assume most of his playing time will come at second base, where Christian Arroyo, Michael Chavis and eventually Jeter Downs also might factor into the equation.

“I have a pretty strong arm for a second baseman, so I can make some plays that guys with average arms sometimes can’t make,” Hernandez said. “So I pride myself on my defense everywhere. But if I had to say which one is my best, I’d probably say second base.”

Hernandez has played every position at one point or another. He started off mostly playing in the outfield for the Dodgers, logging innings at all three spots, but he carved out a significant role at second base over the last two seasons due in large to Los Angeles’ talent on the grass.

Hernandez appeared in 48 regular-season games in 2020 and played at second base in 30 of them. In 2019, he totaled 85 games (589 1/3 innings) at second base while appearing in 130 games overall.

There certainly are questions in Boston’s outfield, with Jackie Bradley Jr. a free agent and Andrew Benintendi the subject of trade rumors this offseason. So, it’s definitely possible, if not likely, Hernandez will move out there every now and then as manager Alex Cora figures out the best way to deploy a group that also includes Alex Verdugo, recently signed Hunter Renfroe and, to a lesser extent, designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

“As long as I can be in that lineup everyday, I don’t really care what position I’m playing,” Hernandez said Tuesday.

Hernandez’s versatility clearly is surpassed only by his passion and team-first mentality, which could help create an even more positive, upbeat environment as the Red Sox look to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season.

