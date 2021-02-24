LA Sheriff Describes Tiger Woods’ Accident In Horrifying Detail

Tiger Woods got into an awful car accident Tuesday morning, and we’re just starting to learn how ugly it actually was.
According to Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Woods was heading northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard toward Rolling Hills Estate. That’s when Woods made contact with the center median and hit the first of two “Welcome to Rolling Hills Estate” signs.
The vehicle, a Genesis International courtesy car, then crossed the two southbound lanes before hitting a curb and some trees, per Villanueva. Woods then rolled several times and landed several hundred feet from the roadway.
“There’s a tree, about an 8-inch stump, and that was sheered,” Villanueva said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Deputy Carlos Gonzalez was first on the scene, and described his account of finding Woods in the mangled wreck.
“I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” Gonzalez told reporters.
No skid marks or evidence of braking was found at or near the scene.
The roadway Woods was traveling on is infamous for being accident-prone. And it’s particularly dangerous for three reasons, per Villanueva: “It’s downhill, it slopes and it curves.”
Luckily, the car Woods was driving provided the “cushion” needed for the pro golfer to survive the violent crash.
Woods reportedly suffered multiple leg injuries, though they appear to be non-life-threatening in nature.