LA Sheriff Describes Tiger Woods’ Accident In Horrifying Detail

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods got into an awful car accident Tuesday morning, and we’re just starting to learn how ugly it actually was.

According to Alex Villanueva of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Woods was heading northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard toward Rolling Hills Estate. That’s when Woods made contact with the center median and hit the first of two “Welcome to Rolling Hills Estate” signs.

The vehicle, a Genesis International courtesy car, then crossed the two southbound lanes before hitting a curb and some trees, per Villanueva. Woods then rolled several times and landed several hundred feet from the roadway.

“There’s a tree, about an 8-inch stump, and that was sheered,” Villanueva said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez was first on the scene, and described his account of finding Woods in the mangled wreck.