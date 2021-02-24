LA Sheriff: Tiger Woods Crash Scene Has History Of Accidents

NESN Logo Sign In

Reports about the car crash involving Tiger Woods have trickled out all day following news of the accident, but many details remain unknown as an investigation ensues.

Though the cause of the single-car wreck still is unclear, there is one known fact that almost certainly had a lot to do with it.

Frankly, the street in which the accident occurred is infamously dangerous.

According to a statement from the LA County Sheriff’s Department regarding the incident, Woods was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard. He reportedly was seen speeding before losing control of his car and rolling it into the center median strip, though there was no evidence Woods was driving impaired.

But providing background to the scene of Woods’ accident, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva offered that “because it’s is downhill, it slopes and curves,” the street of the crash has “a high frequency of accidents,” via Lukas Weese.

"Because it's downhill, it slopes and it curves. That area has a high frequency of accidents."



LA County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva providing context of the area of Tiger Woods' accident.



Says the first point of contact was with the "Center Median." — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) February 23, 2021

The windy road through the affluent residential area, which has a steep decline and incredible views of the ocean, is known for speeding and accidents.

By all accounts, Woods is lucky to be alive.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Images