There’s a real case to be made that Leonard Fournette, not Tom Brady, deserved to be named Super Bowl LV MVP.
Indeed, Brady was fantastic, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. But so too was Fournette, and even Devin White.
But there’s no hard feelings for Fournette. In fact, he “let” Brady have the honor.
Well played by Fournette.
Brady finished his night going 21-for-29 in the air for 201 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Fournette caught four of those passes for 46 yards, while also carrying the ball 16 times for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Both players arrived with the Bucs this season, with Brady effectively recruiting Fournette to join him in Tampa, and it’s safe to say that’s worked out for all parties.