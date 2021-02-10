NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a real case to be made that Leonard Fournette, not Tom Brady, deserved to be named Super Bowl LV MVP.

Indeed, Brady was fantastic, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. But so too was Fournette, and even Devin White.

But there’s no hard feelings for Fournette. In fact, he “let” Brady have the honor.

@TomBrady stole the MVP from me but I let him have it 😂😂😂😂😂 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 9, 2021

Well played by Fournette.