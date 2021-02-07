Leonard Fournette Throws Shade At Jaguars Ahead Of Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Revenge is a dish best served in the form of a Lombardi Trophy.

It looks like that’s the mentality that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is carrying with him into the biggest game of his young career.

Back in late-August, the Jacksonville Jaguars released Fournette three years after taking him No. 4 overall in 2017 NFL Draft.

He subsequently was picked up by the Buccaneers and brought into a much better situation, with the opportunity to play for a Super Bowl as opposed to a Jaguars team that finished 1-15.

But that didn’t stop Fournette from tossing some shade at Jacksonville. The running back on Saturday shared a screen shot of a Tweet from the Jaguars’ account announcing that he was being cut.

Well, everything happens for a reason. Now Fournette gets a shot at a title and the Jaguars get a shot at the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming draft.

It looks like everyone made out just fine.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images