Lindsey Vonn ‘Praying For’ Tiger Woods After Ex-Boyfriend’s Car Crash

Lindsey Vonn is sending positive vibes Tiger Woods’ way.

The golfer’s ex-girlfriend and Olympic skier took to Twitter as many athletes and celebrities did Tuesday after learning of the single-vehicle car accident that landed Woods in the hospital. (Luckily, his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.)

Vonn was among the first to react to the news.

“Praying for TW right now,” she wrote.

Woods and Vonn met at a charity event in 2012 and began dating in March 2013. They eventually broke up in May 2015.

Woods, 45, is undergoing surgery to repair the damage done to his leg. The golfer was seen speeding away from a Los Angeles-area hotel “where a major network television show was being shot” before the accident occurred and nearly hit a director’s car in the process per TMZ.

First responders utilized “the jaws of life” to extract Woods from his vehicle. No illicit items reportedly were found inside.

