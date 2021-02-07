Lions Reportedly Made Huge Request To Rams In Matthew Stafford Trade Talks

The Detroit Lions reportedly swung for the fences amid their recent trade negotiations with the Los Angeles Rams.
Detroit last weekend sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for three total draft picks — including two first-rounders — and quarterback Jared Goff. Goff has a chance to be an immediate backfill for Stafford in Motor City, but the 26-year-old apparently wasn’t the player the Lions initially had their eyes on.
Check out this report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
Hey, it never hurts to ask.
Donald, of course, is one of the best players in all of football, so it comes as no surprise the Rams wouldn’t even consider moving him. The star tackle on Saturday claimed the Defensive Player of the Year Award, which marks the third time he’s taken home the honor since 2017.
With Donald pacing a top-tier defense in LA, and Stafford now under center, the Rams figure to be among the most legitimate Super Bowl contenders next season.