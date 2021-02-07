Lions Reportedly Made Huge Request To Rams In Matthew Stafford Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Detroit Lions reportedly swung for the fences amid their recent trade negotiations with the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit last weekend sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for three total draft picks — including two first-rounders — and quarterback Jared Goff. Goff has a chance to be an immediate backfill for Stafford in Motor City, but the 26-year-old apparently wasn’t the player the Lions initially had their eyes on.

Check out this report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

When trade talks began between the Rams and Lions, the first player Detroit requested in a trade for QB Matthew Stafford was DT Aaron Donald, per sources. Rams told Lions, that's not happening, before the two sides later figured out the eventual compensation package. https://t.co/blGUo3f47y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

Hey, it never hurts to ask.