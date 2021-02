Liverpool suffered a second Anfield defeat in succession as it was beaten 1-0 by by Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Steven Alzate clinched the game’s only goal for the visitors in the 55th minute when he nudged in from close range following Dan Burn’s header back into the danger zone.

BRIGHTON!



Liverpool are down at Anfield again! #LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/zjHnPcsMTv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 3, 2021

The Reds pressed in search of a leveler in the closing stages but were unable to break down their opponents, who held out for victory.

