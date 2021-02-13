Liverpool Vs. Leicester City: Reds Fall 3-1 In Foxes’ Comeback Effort

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah’s sumptuous finish from Roberto Firmino’s assist midway through the second half had given the Reds a lead merited by their lively play up to that point in the contest.

But James Maddison’s free-kick strike – confirmed as a goal after a VAR review checked for offside – began a rapid turnaround by the hosts to claim the three points.

A collision between debutant Ozan Kabak and goalkeeper Alisson Becker as they each sought to cut out a long ball presented Jamie Vardy with an open net, and Harvey Barnes then swept in a third for Leicester.

