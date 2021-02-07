Liverpool Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Could it be Liverpool’s collective backs already are against the wall?

Liverpool will host Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 23 game. Manchester City tops the Premier League standings, and a win over fourth-place Liverpool would extend its lead over the Reds to 10 points with a game in hand.

Such an outcome might prove fatal to Liverpool’s hopes of defending its Premier League title. However, victory over Manchester City might breathe fresh life into the Reds’ title-retention hopes.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Manchester City in the United States:

When: Sunday, Feb. 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/422644-mohamed-salah-this-united-clash-is-a-little-bit-special" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>