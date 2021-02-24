LA County Officials Explain Tiger Woods’ Lack Of ‘Concern’ After Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez was the first to arrive on scene at the single-vehicle rollover crash that involved Tiger Woods in the LA area on Tuesday morning.

Gonzalez said he found the PGA Tour legend conscious in the driver’s seat, and was able to keep him calm by talking to him, asking for Woods’ name, time of day, etc.

Gonzalez, though, also expressed how Woods did not seem “concerned” with his injuries, even though he was unable to stand under his own power and needed to be extricated from the vehicle while using an axe.

And while that may seem strange to those who saw the initial images of the accident, Gonzalez justifiably explained why that probably was the case.

“He didn’t seem concerned about his injuries at the time, which is not uncommon in traffic collisions,” Gonzalez told reporters during a Tuesday night press conference, as seen on ESPN. “Many times people tend to be in shock. It’s a traumatic experience. So, it’s not uncommon for people to be focused on unimportant things or, even if they are in pain, they may not feel it until much later.”

LA County Fire Department chief Daryl Osby said that with the type of rollover, the injuries suffered by Woods — reported to be compound fracture and shattered ankle — that Woods certainly would be in severe pain.

Gonzalez even acknowledged that Woods, who was wearing a seatbelt and who benefitted from the interior of the car remaining in tact, was “very fortunate” to be alive.

Reports surfaced earlier Tuesday that Woods was seen speeding, but officials noted how there was not anything illicit at the scene of the car crash.

The area where Woods was involved in the crash is a “hot spot” for traffic collisions and speeding, Gonzalez said.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images