Watch Luka Doncic Crush Celtics With Pair Of Clutch 3-Pointers

The Boston Celtics looked like they might finally be getting back on track, but Luka Doncic had other ideas.

It took just 16 seconds for Doncic to show why he’s among the game’s best Tuesday in the Dallas Mavericks’ thrilling 110-107 victory over the C’s.

Down 105-104 in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, Doncic knocked down a stepback 26-footer to put the hosts up a pair.

Jaylen Brown answered the next trip down the floor with a layup to tie the game, giving the Mavs an opportunity to win at the buzzer.

Doncic, of course, had the ball in his hands, and did a fine job creating some space for himself to hit an impressive triple on the move just before the horn to put the Mavericks up by the deciding margin.