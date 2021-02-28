Make Your NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 Picks at NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in the Dixie Vodka 400, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Denny Hamlin will start on the pole alongside Joey Logano with Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch rounding out the top five.

The rules for our “Dixie Vodka 400 Challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Wilfredo Lee/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images