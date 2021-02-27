Make Your ‘UFC Fight Night’ Rozenstruik Vs. Gane Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Saturday, and that means another UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Headlining the card this weekend is a bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane, and lucky for you, there’s a chance to win thanks to NESN Games.

All you have to do is sign up to play NESN Games’ picks challenge for Saturday night’s card for your chance to win an online gift card to the ’47 Brand store.

Here are the fights you’ll be picking:

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Jairzinho Rozenst

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images