Another big-name free agent is off the market.

The Atlanta Braves on Friday announced they signed Marcell Ozuna.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand provided additional details regarding the length and money terms:

Ozuna and the Braves have a deal for four years and $65 million, with a $15 million option that would make it five years and $80 million, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 6, 2021

It was unclear whether Ozuna would return to the Braves after spending the 2020 abbreviated season with the club, but it appears everything aligned for both sides.

Ozuna, 30, batted .338 with 18 home runs, 56 RBIs in 60 games last year.

