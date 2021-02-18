Marcus Smart ‘Looking Better,’ Still Unclear When He’ll Return To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart has been out of action since suffering a partially torn calf Jan. 30 against the Los Angeles, but he seems to be progressing well.

Still, it’s not exactly clear just when the Boston Celtics guard will return to the floor.

Head coach Brad Stevens provided an update on Smart prior to Boston’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden.

“I know he’s working hard to try to get back,” Stevens told reporters Wednesday. “But looking better on a one-on-(zero) shooting drill doesn’t always translate to being cleared to play five-on-five when you’re talking about that injury.”

Smart’s presence certainly has been missed, but the bench was impressive in Tuesday’s win over the Denver Nuggets.

But while he’s missed, it’s better to get him back 100% healthy rather than rushing back and risk further injury.

