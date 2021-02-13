Marcus Smart Correctly Predicts Play While Joining Celtics Broadcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Does Marcus Smart have a career in broadcast down the road?

We don’t want to think about him hanging up the kicks any time soon, but the 26-year-old flashed some potential in the booth while joining NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine on Friday as the Boston Celtics played the Detroit Pistons.

He was even correctly predicting plays during the second quarter. Check out the video below.

Marcus Smart pulls a Tony Romo & predicts a play right before it happens#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/sO4OUB1Pit — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 13, 2021

Not bad.