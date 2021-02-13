Marcus Smart Correctly Predicts Play While Joining Celtics Broadcast

Does Marcus Smart have a career in broadcast down the road?
We don’t want to think about him hanging up the kicks any time soon, but the 26-year-old flashed some potential in the booth while joining NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine on Friday as the Boston Celtics played the Detroit Pistons.
He was even correctly predicting plays during the second quarter. Check out the video below.
Not bad.
Prior to the game, the Celtics guard revealed he’s feeling better every day after sustaining a calf injury that’s kept him out the last two weeks.