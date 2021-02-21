Marcus Smart Update: Guard Joins Celtics On Three-Game Road Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart could be back to game action before you know it.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed Sunday that Smart has joined Boston as it kicks off a three-game road trip. The guard has been out since tearing his calf during a Jan. 30 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stevens isn’t exactly sure when Smart will return, but noted he has made some recent progress.

“He’s been going at a decent rate for the last few days,” Stevens told reporters during his pregame video press conference ahead of the Celtics’ tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans, via NBC Sports Boston. “So, I don’t know what that means for the rest of the trip of what it means for tomorrow if we decide to go with a small practice.”

Marcus Smart has joined the Celtics on their three-game road trip pic.twitter.com/2Xc3FEZHEJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 21, 2021

Smart has been ruled out for the Celtics’ game against the Pelicans, but his presence on the trip certainly is promising. He even took some shots during Sunday’s pregame warm-ups.

Things we love to see: Marcus Smart back on the court pic.twitter.com/L78VJ0QDuj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 21, 2021

With All-Star break around the corner, though, who knows what will happen.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images