Boston Red Sox spring training is in full swing, but two notable names remain missing.

Offseason additions Marwin Gonzalez and Hirokazu Sawamura have yet to arrive in camp.

As for Gonzalez, his reported deal with the Red Sox is not yet official. Sawamura’s deal is locked in.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained Tuesday that visa stuff still is being worked through for Sawamura, so he’s currently back in Japan. The right-hander is on a throwing program, though, so he’s technically not behind.

With Gonzalez, the bad weather in Texas delayed his arrival to Fort Myers, Fla., but he’s expected to report soon. At that point, he will go through his physical before his reported deal becomes official.

For both, the league’s COVID-19 protocols complicate things a little bit, because there is an intake and quarantine before they actually can practice with the group. Nevertheless, their arrivals certainly are highly anticipated.

Gonzalez figures to be a pivotal utilityman for the uber-versatile Sox, and his role should be prominent with Andrew Benintendi gone and Jackie Bradley Jr. potentially out of the picture, as well.

Sawamura, who is coming to the big leagues for the first time from Japan, could be in play for a late-inning, high-leverage role this season. Getting him acclimated to major league hitters and spring training obviously is important, so the sooner he arrives, the better.

The Red Sox play their first spring training game Sunday against Gonzalez’s former team, the Minnesota Twins.

