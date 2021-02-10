Mavericks Won’t Play National Anthem Ahead Of Home Games This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the Dallas Mavericks are doing away with a pregame tradition.

Dallas did not play the “Star-Spangled Banner” before Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the first game at AmericanAirlines Center that had limited fans in attendance.

Team owner Mark Cuban confirmed as much to The Athletic’s Tim Cato.

Check out this excerpt from Cato:

“None of 13 preseason and regular-season games played at the American Airlines Center this season have featured the anthem before the game, including Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the first played this season with a limited amount of fans in attendance.

“The Mavericks did not publicize the anthem’s removal, and The Athletic was the first media organization to reach out about the change after noticing its absence on Monday. Multiple team employees described only noticing the anthem’s removal on their own, as it was also not announced or explained internally.”

Teams have been demonstrating during the national anthem for a number of years, and it became a national topic when George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May.

It’s unclear if it will be played next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images