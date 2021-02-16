Max Kellerman Believes There’s ‘Very Good Chance’ Patriots Land This QB

Max Kellerman believes an old face could return to New England as the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021.
But unlike Stephen A. Smith, who explained Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” that we shouldn’t rule out Cam Newton re-signing with the Patriots this offseason, Kellerman is focused on Jimmy Garoppolo.
“I believe Jimmy G’s gonna be available. I think Bill Belichick values Jimmy Garoppolo,” Kellerman said. “I think this (Tom) Brady-Belichick thing is not over, although Brady’s in a big lead right now. And I think that Garoppolo, when you consider the money — it’s not what the premier quarterbacks make; it was really more of an upper-middle-class contract than an elite kind of contract. And Garoppolo does the thing that Belichick really likes from his quarterback: He gets the ball out quickly.
“I think there’s a very good chance, if I had to guess, that Jimmy G is the Patriots’ starter this year.”
Garoppolo, drafted in the second round by New England in 2014, spent parts of four seasons backing up Tom Brady until the Patriots traded the Eastern Illinois product to the 49ers in 2017.
Garoppolo is under contract with San Francisco for the 2021 season, but there’s been speculation that the Niners could move on from the 29-year-old, with the Patriots a possible suitor based on Bill Belichick’s fondness of the QB and New England’s current uncertainty under center.
Of course, Garoppolo isn’t New England’s only quarterback option this offseason. Kellerman even suggested last week that Carson Wentz might be able to rebound with the Patriots if traded by the Philadelphia Eagles.
But Garoppolo has become a popular Pats prediction when trying to make sense of the NFL’s QB landscape, which could look drastically different by the time training camps open across the league.
Whatever the case, whoever starts at quarterback for New England next season is going to face tremendous pressure, especially with the Patriots missing the playoffs this past season while Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title.