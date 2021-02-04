Mets Reportedly In Contract Discussions With Trevor Bauer

NESN Logo Sign In

Are the Mets about to win the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes?

As of Thursday afternoon, New York was in contract discussions with the star pitcher, according to multiple reports. FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported news of Bauer and the Mets talking.

Bauer, 30, remains the top pitcher available on the free agent market. He has been the subject wild speculation throughout the Major League Baseball offseason.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Sources: Mets in talks with free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 4, 2021

Mets are engaged with Trevor Bauer. They expect to hear something — one way or another — in the next 24 hours or so. Situation is fluid but there’s hope. @ByRobertMurray tweeted that the sides are talking. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2021

Obviously, Bauer would be a significant addition for the Mets, who have been among the more aggressive teams this winter.

Bauer is coming off a season in which he claimed the National League Cy Young Award. He went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts for the Cincinnati Reds.

Bauer has been named to one All-Star team over the course of his nine-year big league career.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Owens/USA TODAY Sports Images