NESN Logo Sign In

Michael McDowell earned his first-ever victory in the 2021 Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

The driver of the No. 34 Ford Mustang sat in third before Brad Keselowski tapped Joey Logano, leading to a massive crash took with McDowell left to benefit from the chaos.

McDowell led only the final lap for the victory, which came in his 358th start in NASCAR’s premier series.

“I can’t believe it,” the Front Row Motorsports driver said during his postrace interview, as seen the FOX Sports broadcast. “What a way to get a first victory at the Daytona 500. Are you kidding me?! We’re the Daytona 500 champions. I cannot believe this.”

Take a look at the accident that brought out the caution flag at the end of the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/M7AUZJ1c1C — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

THIS IS HIS MOMENT!



Retweet to congratulate @Mc_Driver on winning The Great American Race! #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/gX0f2TO78L — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

Dreams come true in the #DAYTONA500. @Mc_Driver reflects on an incredible victory in The Great American Race. pic.twitter.com/EhdEg6GhbH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

Check out the full leaderboard here

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images