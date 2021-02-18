Mike Florio Calls Out Tom Brady Over Video Attacking Haters

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Florio was feeling extra spicy Wednesday afternoon, and Tom Brady apparently is to blame.

Brady on Wednesday shared a minute-long video in which he called out the many haters who doubted his and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ chances of making it to Super Bowl LV, let alone winning it. The clip really wasn’t all that interesting, mostly because it likely was produced by Brady’s social media team and probably crossed the 43-year-old’s proverbial desk for, like, five seconds.

Nevertheless, Florio used the video as an opportunity to call out Brady and be edgy, or something.

“Now do one with all the over-the-top media praise for the QB after a Super Bowl that was won by the defense,” the ProFootballTalk founder tweeted.

You showed him, Mike!

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images