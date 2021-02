NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (7:27 p.m. ET): There are conflicting reports on Trevor Bauer and the New York Mets reaching a deal, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports they are headed to the “final stages.”

Keep in mind: this entire situation is fluid. It appears to be heading into its final stages, but as of this moment, sources say Bauer and the Mets have not struck a deal. https://t.co/ESTtI2smpi — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 5, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Trevor Bauer’s free agency is over.

According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner has agreed to sign a deal with the New York Mets on Thursday.

Trevor Bauer and the #Mets have a deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images