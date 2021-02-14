MLB Rumors: Justin Turner Re-Signs Two-Year Deal With Dodgers

It looks like the only free agent from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship team yet to be signed will return to the club.
Justin Turner reportedly has re-signed on a two-year deal with the Dodgers, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
According to Rosenthal, the contract is worth $34 million with an $8 million signing bonus and team option for a third year.
Turner has spent the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. Last season on the way to a title, he batted .310 in an abbreviated season.