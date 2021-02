NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Mets continue to stay busy in the offseason.

New York on Monday reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Kevin Pillar, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Pillar and Mets have a deal @martinonyc on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 16, 2021

Source confirms: Free-agent outfielder Kevin Pillar in agreement with Mets on one-year deal. First: @AnthonyDiComo, @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 16, 2021

Pillar spent parts of last season with the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the Colorado Rockies in August.

The outfielder finished 2020 abbreviated Major League Baseball season batting .288 with six home runs and 26 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images