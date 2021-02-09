MLB Rumors: League, MLBPA Agree To New Deal, COVID-19 Protocols

Ladies and gentlemen, we reportedly have a deal.
The Major League Baseball Players’ Association on Monday approved the league’s proposal from mid-January, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.
The proposal will feature 7-inning doubleheaders and a runner starting on second base in extra innings for the second straight season, per the report.
“Both sides were in agreement on this from the get-go,” Nightengale wrote. However, there reportedly is no universal designated hitter.
The New York Post’s Joel Sherman also provided some additional details:
Let’s go!