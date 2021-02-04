MLB Rumors: New Update On Contract Jackie Bradley Jr. Is Seeking

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. still is on the free-agent market, but it doesn’t seem like he’s about to settle for less than he feels he’s worth.

The longtime Boston Red Sox center fielder was the top guy at his position after bona fide star George Springer. When Springer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bradley’s market heated up.

Boston never has closed the door on re-signing him. The New York Mets have kicked the tires on JBJ. So too have a number of other teams.

And according to The New York Post’s Mike Puma, Bradley Jr. is looking for a deal that runs at least four years.

Hard to pinpoint where the Mets are in negotiations with Jackie Bradley Jr., right now, but he has been seeking a significant contract, perhaps beyond four years. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 4, 2021

Truthfully, that is a fair ask of Bradley. He’s an elite defensive player who deserves more security than a one-year deal. Even with his offensive streakiness, he’s a premier player at his position.

Of course, whether or not he gets that remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images