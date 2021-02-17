MLB Rumors: Ron Roenicke Joins Dodgers As Special Assistant

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Ron Roenicke has found a new home.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have brought the former Boston Red Sox manager aboard as a special assistant, The Boston Globe’s Tara Sullivan reported Wednesday.

Roenicke told Sullivan he already is in Arizona and ready for spring training to begin Thursday. He will be “working in many different areas” this season.

The 64-year-old managed the Red Sox during the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season. It was announced on the final day of the campaign that Roenicke would not return.

Roenicke is familiar with the Dodgers, a team he spent his first seven seasons after being drafted out of UCLA.