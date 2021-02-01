‘MLB The Show 21’ Announced For Xbox; Fernando Tatis Jr. Graces Cover

At long last, “MLB: The Show” is headed to Xbox.

Sony’s San Diego Studio on Monday announced that “MLB: The Show 21” will be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The series has been a PlayStation platform exclusive since its inception in 2006, but now will be on both Xbox and PlayStation for the first time.

Additionally, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was revealed as the game’s cover athlete for the latest installment.

Take a look:

It's Fernando Tatis Jr.! https://t.co/6byoUJ5IVr — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 1, 2021

The previous-generation (Xbox One/PlayStation 4) versions of the game will cost $59.99, while the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions will retail at $69.99. All versions are scheduled to release April 20.

Cross-platform play and cross progression will be supported.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images