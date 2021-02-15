NESN Logo Sign In

Mohamed Salah has expressed the determination he and his teammates have to improve on Liverpool’s recent results.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 at Leicester City on Saturday, as Salah’s outstanding opener at King Power Stadium was overturned by a late comeback.

A big week is now in store for Jurgen Klopp’s side as it faces RB Leipzig Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series before a Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday.

“It’s been a tough period for many reasons,” Salah said in a post on his social-media channels. “We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end. We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you.”

