Mookie Betts Honors Dustin Pedroia After Red Sox Star’s Retirement

During his time in Boston, Mookie Betts saw firsthand what makes Dustin Pedroia a Red Sox legend.

Pedroia on Monday retired from Major League Baseball after a 15-year career. Love for the star second baseman poured in from across Red Sox Nation, with David Ortiz and Jonathan Papelbon among the many paying tribute to Pedroia.

Betts, who was Pedroia’s teammate from 2014 to 2019, took time Monday night to honor his friend.

Check out this Instagram post from the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder:

Salute to my former teammate and friend Dustin Pedroia, on your retirement. Thank you for the countless times you poured into me about the game of baseball. I appreciate you! Congratulations! Now enjoy life after baseball. #dustinpedroia

So, what’s next for Pedroia?

The 37-year-old understandably wants to focus on his fatherly duties, which might or might not involve coaching baseball. But don’t be surprised if Pedroia soon finds his way back into a Red Sox uniform.

