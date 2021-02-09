NASCAR 2021 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Bush Clash Exhibition Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season will (kinda) start Tuesday night with the Bush Clash.

This year’s version of the annual preseason exhibition race will take place on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, which also will host the regular season’s second race. Due to last year’s wonky, COVID-19-impacted qualifying format, driver eligibility for this year’s Clash is somewhat different from that of prior NASCAR seasons.

All drivers participating in Tuesday night’s race met one of the following criteria:

— 2020 Busch Pole Award winners

— Past Busch Clash Winners who competed full-time in 2020

— Daytona 500 Champions who competed full-time in 2020

— Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Winners who competed full-time in 2020

— 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers

— 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Race winners

— 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Stage winners

Here’s the full lineup for the 2021 Bush Clash:

1st – Ryan Blaney

2nd – Alex Bowman

3rd – Denny Hamlin

4th – Brad Keselowski

5th – William Byron

6th – Tyler Reddick

7th – Chase Elliott

8th – Cole Custer

9th – Erik Jones

10th – Joey Logano

11th – Ryan Newman

12th – Matt DiBenedetto

13th – Chris Buescher

14th – Ty Dillon

15th – Kurt Busch

16th – Kyle Busch

17th – Kevin Harvick

18th – Martin Truex Jr.

19th – Austin Dillon

20th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

21st – Aric Almirola

As you might’ve noticed, 23XI Racing driver and rising NASCAR star Darrell Wallace Jr. will not participate in the Clash, with Ty Dillon filling his seat in the No. 23 Toyota Camry. Wallace did not meet any of the qualifying criteria.

The Clash is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images