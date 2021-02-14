Daytona 500 Live Stream: Watch NASCAR Season Opener Online

The Daytona 500 finally is here and, if you can’t watch it on TV, you need to know how to live stream it.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season begins Sunday at Daytona International Speedway with the 63rd running of “The Great American Race.” As always, fans should expect plenty of entertaining, potentially wreck-filled racing. The Daytona 500 regularly is among the most unpredictable events on the NASCAR calendar.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will start on the pole alongside teammate William Byron with Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and 23XI Racing will begin the afternoon in sixth, while defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start 12th.

FOX’s broadcast of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET, but green flag likely won’t wave until around 3 p.m. As is always the case with this race, driver introductions and prerace festivities will take up a good chunk of time.

Here’s how and when to live stream the Daytona 500:

When: Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO; fuboTV

