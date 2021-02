NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Daytona 500 faced a lengthy rain delay Sunday afternoon, and two NASCAR Cup Series drivers found a creative way to kill time.

Chase Briscoe and his wife, Marissa, took a trip to a local Panda Express to grab a bite to eat. And Marissa documented the hilarious experience on Twitter.

Check it out:

Ross Chastain also hit the drive-thru, but he went to McDonalds instead… and proceeded to order food for the whole team.

Take a look, via Chip Ganassi Racing:

.@RossChastain out here in the drive thru ordering @McDonalds for the entire 42 team during this rain delay 😂🍟#NASCAR | #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Gt3Z47leJs — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) February 14, 2021

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images