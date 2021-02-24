NASCAR Homestead-Miami Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday Cup Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is set.
NASCAR on Wednesday revealed the full starting order for the Dixie Vodka 400 with Denny Hamlin claiming the pole position. Christopher Bell, the winner of last weekend’s Daytona Road Course race, will start in third place behind Joey Logano. Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch will round out the top five.
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Joey Logano
3. Christopher Bell
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Kurt Busch
6. Michael McDowell
7. Brad Keselowski
8. Ryan Preece
9. Martin Truex Jr
10. Cole Custer
11. Chase Elliott
12. Chris Buescher
13. Alex Bowman
14. Ryan Blaney
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
16. Aric Almirola
17. Kyle Larson
18. Erik Jones
19. Bubba Wallace
20. Justin Haley
21. Daniel Suarez
22. Austin Dillon
23. Ryan Newman
24. Kyle Busch
25. Corey LaJoie
26. Cody Ware
27. Anthony Alfredo
28. Garrett Smithley
29. James Davison
30. Chase Briscoe
31. William Byron
32. Ross Chastain
33. Timmy Hill
34. BJ McLeod
35. Tyler Reddick
36. Josh Bilicki
37. Matt DiBenedetto
38. Quin Houff
The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.