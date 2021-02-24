NASCAR Homestead-Miami Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday Cup Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway is set.

NASCAR on Wednesday revealed the full starting order for the Dixie Vodka 400 with Denny Hamlin claiming the pole position. Christopher Bell, the winner of last weekend’s Daytona Road Course race, will start in third place behind Joey Logano. Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch will round out the top five.

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Joey Logano

3. Christopher Bell

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Kurt Busch

6. Michael McDowell

7. Brad Keselowski

8. Ryan Preece

9. Martin Truex Jr

10. Cole Custer

11. Chase Elliott

12. Chris Buescher

13. Alex Bowman

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

16. Aric Almirola

17. Kyle Larson

18. Erik Jones

19. Bubba Wallace

20. Justin Haley

21. Daniel Suarez

22. Austin Dillon

23. Ryan Newman

24. Kyle Busch

25. Corey LaJoie

26. Cody Ware

27. Anthony Alfredo

28. Garrett Smithley

29. James Davison

30. Chase Briscoe

31. William Byron

32. Ross Chastain

33. Timmy Hill

34. BJ McLeod

35. Tyler Reddick

36. Josh Bilicki

37. Matt DiBenedetto

38. Quin Houff

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.