NASCAR Trucks Live Stream: Watch NextEra Energy 250 Online, On TV

Trucks will command motorsports’ center stage under the lights, as their season revs up.

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will take place Friday at Daytona International Speedway with the 2021 NextEra Energy 250 as Speedweeks marches on. Grant Enfinger will look to repeat as winner in the curtain-raising race, while the likes of Chandler Smith, who led the way in practice, and other contenders will vie for a first-place finish.

Here’s when and how to watch the 2021 NextEra Energy 250:

When: Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO | fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images