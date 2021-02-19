NBA Announces Captains, Starters For 2021 All-Star Game In Atlanta

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NBA All-Star game is right around the corner, and the league officially announced its starters.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named captains for this year’s event. This is James’ 17th straight All-Star appearance as a starter.

Eight other players were named starters. Here’s the full list:

EAST

1. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

3. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

4. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

5. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

WEST

1. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

2. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

3. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

4. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors.

5. Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks)

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard tied Luka Dončić for the fifth spot, but the fan vote gave Dončić the edge.

The All-Star Game is slated for March 7.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images