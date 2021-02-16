NBA Informs Teams Of COVID-19 Guidelines For 2021 All-Star Weekend

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, but things will be much different this year due to COVID-19.

The league has informed teams of several restrictions ahead of the multi-day event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a memo obtained by ESPN on Monday. And there are specific guidelines participants and non-participants must follow.

All-Star weekend participants may only visit is their out-of-market home before heading to Atlanta, per ESPN’s report. Everyone making the trip will do so via private transportation and only a “limited” number of close family and friends may attend. (They will follow the same travel restrictions.)

Participants must return a negative PCR test both March 6 and 7 before they can partake in the festivities. These players and their guests “will only be allowed to be at the hotel or the arena.”

Non-participants, meanwhile, may travel outside their home markets, but must remain in the United States and may not utilize public accommodations like hotels, the report states. Those that remain in-market can use their respective team’s practice facility for workouts or rehabilitation.

All players will undergo daily testing during the brief break. Players must rejoin their teams two days before their first game back.

The All-Star break is slated for March 5-10.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images