NBA Restates National Anthem Policy After Mavs Stop Playing Song Before Games

The NBA is reining in the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA announced Wednesday all teams must play “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to games. NBA chief communications officer Mike Bass reaffirmed the league’s national anthem policy in a statement.

“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” Bass said.

The NBA restated its anthem policy in the aftermath of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision to stop playing the song at American Airlines Center for at least the rest of the season.

